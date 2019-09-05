Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aphria were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 17,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APHA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 151,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,314. Aphria Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 2.92.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

