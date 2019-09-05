Synovus Financial Corp Sells 254 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

