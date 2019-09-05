Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,813,000 after buying an additional 899,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,899,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,956,000 after acquiring an additional 221,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 132,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $118.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.