Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 6,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 448,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

