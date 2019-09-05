Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.30.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,908. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $91.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $386,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $4,083,260. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 367,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $17,074,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 296,885 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 227,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $11,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.