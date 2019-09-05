TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $25,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. 6,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

