Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$34.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.44. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

