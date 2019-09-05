Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,198 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,295,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 243,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 6,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,914. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

