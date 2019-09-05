Time New Bank (TNB) Market Cap Achieves $8.71 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, Bibox and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $357,464.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00206250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01251975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, C2CX, BigONE, Hotbit, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

