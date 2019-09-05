Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.