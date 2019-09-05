TransferCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $313.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $181,088.00 and $313.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,050,031 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.