Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.26. 2,083,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.