Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1 Million in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 216.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 39.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 513,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

