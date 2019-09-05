Trexquant Investment LP Invests $793,000 in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,047,000 after purchasing an additional 264,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,835 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $57,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,389 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 1,059,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

