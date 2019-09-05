Trexquant Investment LP Invests $850,000 in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 272,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $273,969.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 26,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,712 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Shares of GKOS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 553,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

