Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $898,000 Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.28% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 846,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

