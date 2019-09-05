Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 1,032,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,741. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.