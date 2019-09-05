Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,549 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after buying an additional 62,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,177,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,721,000 after acquiring an additional 391,505 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 489,153 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 482,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. 402,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,491. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 188.68%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.