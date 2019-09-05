Truegame Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $285,807.00 and $38,747.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00217724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.01232040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.