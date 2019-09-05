TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0587 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, TTC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. TTC has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $4.47 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 801,802,222 coins and its circulating supply is 344,777,066 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

