Udg Healthcare’s (UDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UDG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Numis Securities raised Udg Healthcare to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 814.14 ($10.64).

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 833 ($10.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 695.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

