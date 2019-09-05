United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,615 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,766,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 855.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in United Rentals by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,205,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. 34,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,661. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.