Unobtanium Price Up 53.3% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $89.85 or 0.00849186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $2,635.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,573.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.19 or 0.02762521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,928 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.