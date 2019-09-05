US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of US Foods worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 263.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 1,706,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,294. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

