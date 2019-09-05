V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $250,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $85,450.00.

On Monday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total value of $176,300.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $261,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 66 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $5,346.00.

On Friday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,566 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $458,694.06.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after buying an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CorVel by 12.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 131,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

