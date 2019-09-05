Valor Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00008549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $18.08 million and $1.26 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.12 or 0.04409292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

