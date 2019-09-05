ValuEngine Downgrades Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) to Hold

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,548.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

