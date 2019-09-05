ValuEngine Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Hold

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XFOR. Cowen initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

XFOR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

