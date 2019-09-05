Veil (VEIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,780.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Veil has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $57,780.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00218256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01231264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00084798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 46,675,249 coins and its circulating supply is 44,033,419 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

