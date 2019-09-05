Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CTO Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara Sells 16,674 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CTO Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 16,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $409,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 2,276 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $24,375.96.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 2,364,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.35 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vera Bradley by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

