Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

VZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,065,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $240.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

