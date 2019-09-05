Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Up 12.9%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was up 12.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 516,202 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 313,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

The stock has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 548,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 43,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

