Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Vistra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra Energy to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE VST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Burke bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $99,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Zimmerman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,250 shares of company stock worth $898,010. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vistra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

