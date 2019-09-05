Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,426. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

