Walter Lynch Sells 6,908 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AWK traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. 1,064,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

