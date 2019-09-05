Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 181,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 991,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 332,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 740,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 219,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

