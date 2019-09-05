Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,029 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after purchasing an additional 483,263 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,715,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $219.81. 4,160,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,175. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $225.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,659,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

