Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 913.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,719,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,164,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,729,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 430,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

