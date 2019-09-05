Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,123 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,134 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CGC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 7,301,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,069. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

