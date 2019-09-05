Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

