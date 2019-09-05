Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,865. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock worth $8,533,788. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

