Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,030. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.