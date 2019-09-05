Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,303 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,353,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,278,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,442,000 after acquiring an additional 45,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 78,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.36. 996,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,628. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

