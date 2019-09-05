Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 40,600 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CONMED were worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,433,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 142.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 322,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 398,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 394,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $13,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,058,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $947,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,711 shares of company stock worth $2,377,145. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.77. 7,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

