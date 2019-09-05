Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cision were worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cision by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cision by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cision by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,612,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 505,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cision alerts:

Shares of NYSE CISN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 3,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,253. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79. Cision Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $171,498.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,659,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,776.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $645,809. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CISN. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.