Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 149,909 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 32.21% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,060. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

