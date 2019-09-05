Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.27. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 4,898,635 shares trading hands.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

The stock has a market cap of $591.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

