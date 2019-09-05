William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,608 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,090 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,608,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $611,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,301,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $421,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,227 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 402,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,254. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

