William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 341,359 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2,044.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,057 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Foot Locker worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 3,886,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

