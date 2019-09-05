William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 435,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,622,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after purchasing an additional 177,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,386 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 628,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

